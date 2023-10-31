TS-Genco hopes to get additional ToR for YTPS soon

October 31, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Hyderabad

The authorities of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) have stated that the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to issue additional terms of reference to environmental clearance of 5×800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station within a month.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Genco authorities stated that the NGT had disposed a petition filed by them earlier this year seeking directions to the MoEF to issue additional ToR following the compliance of the Tribunal order issued on September 30, 2022.

In its order, the NGT had suspended the environmental clearance (EC) issued to YTPS directing the Genco to comply with certain conditions laid down and the Genco had filed its compliance report to MoEF within six months against the time of nine months given by NGT.

The Genco authorities said the deliberate delay being caused by MoEF was forcing the power utility incur huge loss by way of interest during construction and the utilities were also purchasing energy from the exchange at high cost to meet the demand in Telangana and expressed hope that the MoEF would issue additional ToR or file the compliance report with NGT recommending lifting of EC suspension.