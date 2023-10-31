HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TS-Genco hopes to get additional ToR for YTPS soon

Delay was forcing the power utilities in the State to buy power on the exchange, officials said

October 31, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) have stated that the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to issue additional terms of reference to environmental clearance of 5×800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station within a month.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Genco authorities stated that the NGT had disposed a petition filed by them earlier this year seeking directions to the MoEF to issue additional ToR following the compliance of the Tribunal order issued on September 30, 2022.

In its order, the NGT had suspended the environmental clearance (EC) issued to YTPS directing the Genco to comply with certain conditions laid down and the Genco had filed its compliance report to MoEF within six months against the time of nine months given by NGT.

The Genco authorities said the deliberate delay being caused by MoEF was forcing the power utility incur huge loss by way of interest during construction and the utilities were also purchasing energy from the exchange at high cost to meet the demand in Telangana and expressed hope that the MoEF would issue additional ToR or file the compliance report with NGT recommending lifting of EC suspension.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.