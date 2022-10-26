TS-Genco bags mines safety award

The captive coal block of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) at Tadicherla-I has bagged the awards for best practices in safety given by the Director General of Mines Safety for the year 2019. The award was presented to Genco authorities at an event held at Tadicherla-I coal mine on October 21. The award was received by Chief Engineer (coal & commercial) P. Bala Raju and General Manager (mines) P. Mohan Rao. They met Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao here on Wednesday.