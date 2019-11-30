TS-Genco bags awards for implementing e-office, KPI dashboard

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) has bagged two Skoch-2019 awards — silver award under energy category and order-of-merit certificate in recognition of its two enterprise resource planning (ERP) projects.

The two awards were presented to Genco officials at a function held in New Delhi on Friday night. Chief General Manager (IS&ERP) A. Ramesh received the award on behalf of the corporation.

According to Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao, in line with their business strategy and expansion plans they had replaced the existing in-house software application by implementing centralised ERP solutions across all its plants and corporate office. The ERP initiative in TS-Genco was taken up in the name of “TS-SHAKTHI” (TS-Genco System to Harness Ample Knowledge Transformation for Harmony and Integration).

Two projects were taken up as part of the initiative for implementation of e-office – SAP-file life-cycle management to leverage the business and to use state-of-the-art executive dashboard for effective decision making using SAP analytics.

The e-office solution was inaugurated with the pilot go-live from February 22, 2018 at the corporate office and the roll-out of e-office solution for the generating stations was completed by September 19, 2018 in three phases, Mr. Prabhakar Rao explained. The initiative has helped TS-Genco bag the Skoch Silver Award under energy category at the national level.

The state-of-the-art executive dashboard for effective decision making was launched to make use of huge transactional data being generated in ERP system. The dashboard was enabling TS-Genco to take quick and informed decisions at senior level management using with the help of a mobile application to bring important key performance indicators (KPIs) such as online generation, state demand and reservoir levels on one unified platform. The initiative has helped Genco to bag the Skoch Order of Merit certificate.