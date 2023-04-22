TS gave more work to the underprivileged, but slid in total work under MGNREGS

April 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has bettered the national average when it came to providing work to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women under the MGNREG scheme in the year 2022-23.

The State has provided almost 22% of SC person days of work against the national figure of 19.2%, while the percentage of ST person days amounted to over 20 against 18% at the national level.

Women person days were over 61.5% against the national 57.4%, the annual report by Libtech India mentioned.

Compared to previous years, the State has slipped in providing work under the scheme, and especially lags in terms of the number of households that have completed 100 days of work.

During the financial year 2020-21, a total of 3.42 lakh households had completed 100 days of work under the scheme, which slid slightly to 3.28 lakh in 2021-22. In the previous financial year, the number has come down inexplicably to a woeful 34,000 households.

The average person days per household too, have decreased from 50.77 in 2020-21 to 44.54 in 2022-23. Total person days generated plummeted from 15.8 crore in 2020-21 to a little over 12 crore in 2022-23. The number of households that worked dropped to 27 lakh from 31 lakh two years ago. In terms of SC and ST employment too, the person days have dropped considerably compared to the previous two years.

This decline may have been caused by the difficulties faced by workers in accessing work due to issues with Aadhaar seeding, authentication, and payment systems, the report said.

“The decline in the number of households completing 100 days is a cause of concern, especially considering that this seems to have occurred due to relative decline in employment during the last three months when most households typically complete their work quota,” it noted.

It may also be remembered that the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 had seen significantly more number of workers seeking employment under the scheme owing to the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.