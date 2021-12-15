TS focus on medical devices, diagnostics sector: KTR

Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the launch of a Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 21:58 IST

To help the industry establish manufacturing facilities as well as support innovation and research

Telangana has adopted an end-to-end approach for promoting growth in medtech industry, with a thrust on promoting design and development of innovative medical devices, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

The focus is on helping the industry establish manufacturing facilities as well as to support innovation and research and development, which will eventually lead to large scale manufacturing, the Minister said inaugurating facilities of seven companies at the Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur, near Hyderabad.

Huwel Life Sciences, Promea Therapeutics, Akriti, SVP Techno Engineers, Elvikon, Arka Medical Devices and Rees Medi Life, the seven companies, have proposed a total investment of ₹ 265 crore and employment generation for around 1,300 people, he said.

They are part of the 50-odd companies that will be establishing manufacturing and R&D units with ₹ 1,424 crore investment at the Medical Devices Park. Around 7,000 direct jobs and at least twice as much indirect job opportunities are to be created by the companies, he said, describing response to the park, which was launched in 2017, as overwhelming.

Asserting that the park reinforces the State government’s commitment to strengthen Telangana’s manufacturing capabilities, Mr. Rao said the aim is to make this park not just a global factory but a global medtech innovation ecosystem.

Underscoring the need to help firms innovate and develop products that are more advanced, efficient and affordable, the Minister said “we also have to help companies build products that are relevant to our region thereby helping to reduce imports.”

The State government recognises medical devices and diagnostics sector as a high-potential, high growth sector and is committed to promoting R&D, innovation and manufacturing in this segment,, he said, adding how Hyderabad with its comprehensive and vibrant multi-disciplinary ecosystem is different from the rest of the country.

Elaborating on the seven companies, he said Promea Therapeutics is poised to be one of the largest IV Fluids and bags manufacturing facilities in the country with a capacity of 5 million bottles and bags a month. It is also one of the largest fully integrated in-vitro diagnostics manufacturing firm.

Huwel Life Sciences is into manufacturing of molecular diagnostic and Lateral flow/Rapid Antigen /Antibody kits. It will also make room temperature stable reagents, which enable to transport and store RTPCR kits at room temperature. Arka is focused on making dental implants, maxillofacial implants, custom-designed prosthesis and cranial 3D- plating system; while SVP Engineers will make linear motion and automation products / solutions like Medical Bathing System and Robotic Gait Training System. Elvikon will produce 3D printed implants and health parameter motoring technologies / sensors. Akriti is into manufacturing a range of high-end ocular implants and a range of ophthalmic devices. Rees Medi Life will produce various sterilized wound dressing and surgical kits.

The Minister said Germany medical devices company B. Braun has invested more than ₹ 100 crore in the State on producing products in the portfolio of infusion therapy comprising hypodermic syringes and needles, intravenous sets and other infusion accessories. It has aggressive plans to scale up footprint here, he said.