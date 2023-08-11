HamberMenu
TS election officials interact with their Karnataka counterparts in Bengaluru

Six member team led by CEO Vikas Raj visited Bengaluru to study best practices 

August 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), led by CEO Vikas Raj held extensive discussions with officials of the Karnataka CEO’s office and officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika on various aspects of conduct of elections.

The specific focus of discussions was on issues like purification of the electoral roll with a specific focus on metropolitan areas, training to officials on various poll duties and strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. Handling of complaints, efforts made for improving poll percentage and other SVEEP initiatives as well as usage of various IT applications during elections were also discussed during the meeting.

The team was in Bengaluru on an exposure visit to study various best practices adopted by the Karnataka election officials in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Mr. Vikas Raj had also interacted with officials of enforcement departments like police, Excise and indirect taxes about the legal provisions used and operational measures undertaken to prevent distribution of cash, freebies and liquor for conducting free and fair elections.

The CEO said the visit was extremely fruitful and thanked the Karnataka officials for their cooperation.

