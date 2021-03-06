TS-EAMCET from July 5, notification on March 18

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be conducted from July 5 to 9 in two sessions everyday. The test for agriculture and medical streams will be conducted on July 5 and 6 while the test for engineering courses will be held from July 7 to 9.
TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said that the first year syllabus will be given 55% weightage and the remaining 45% weightage will be given to second year Intermediate syllabus. There is no change in the exam pattern and duration of the test will be of three hours where students have to answer 160 questions like the previous year.
He said the notification will be released on March 18 and the applications can be submitted online from March 20. The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is May 18 and corrections in online application data already submitted by the candidate can be done from May 19 to 27.
Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of ₹ 250 is May 28 and with a fine of ₹ 500 is June 7 and with ₹ 2,500 as fine is June 17 and with ₹ 5,000 as late fee is June 28. The test will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). The CET committee meeting held on Saturday finalised the schedule.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath