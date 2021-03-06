TS-EAMCET from July 5, notification on March 18

More weightage to first year syllabus

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be conducted from July 5 to 9 in two sessions everyday. The test for agriculture and medical streams will be conducted on July 5 and 6 while the test for engineering courses will be held from July 7 to 9.

TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said that the first year syllabus will be given 55% weightage and the remaining 45% weightage will be given to second year Intermediate syllabus. There is no change in the exam pattern and duration of the test will be of three hours where students have to answer 160 questions like the previous year.

He said the notification will be released on March 18 and the applications can be submitted online from March 20. The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is May 18 and corrections in online application data already submitted by the candidate can be done from May 19 to 27.

Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of ₹ 250 is May 28 and with a fine of ₹ 500 is June 7 and with ₹ 2,500 as fine is June 17 and with ₹ 5,000 as late fee is June 28. The test will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). The CET committee meeting held on Saturday finalised the schedule.