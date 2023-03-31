ADVERTISEMENT

TS-EAMCET, engineering test date changed

March 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It will now be held from May 12 to 14

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The engineering stream of the Telangana EAMCET has been rescheduled to be held from May 12 to 14 instead of May 7 to 9. However, there will be no change in the examination schedule of the Agricultural and Pharmacy stream of the EAMCET and it will be held on May 10 and 11.

The dates have been rescheduled to avoid clashing with other exams. The National Testing Agency has scheduled to conduct NEET (UG) examination on May 7 while the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has proposed to conduct certain examinations on May 7, 8 and 9.

To avoid inconvenience to the concerned, the TSCHE has decided to reschedule the engineering stream and it will be conducted from May 12 to 14, a statement by the TSCHE said. It said there would be no change in the timings of the exam and students should take note of the rescheduled dates.

