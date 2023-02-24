TS-EAMCET applications to open from March 3

February 24, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The online registrations for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (other than allopathy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 will commence on March 3 and the last date for applying online without late fee is April 10.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad (JNTUH), which has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the test, will conduct the test for the engineering stream on May 7, 8 and 9 and test for the agriculture and medical stream on May 10 and 11.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman R. Limbadri said at a press conference here that the detailed notification will be issued on February 28. Students can edit their details in the submitted application form between April 12 and 14 if they wish to. While the last date for applying without a late fee is April 10, candidates can also submit with a late fee of ₹250 up to April 15, with a late fee of ₹500 up to April 20, with a late fee of ₹2,500 up to April 25 and candidates can apply with a late fee of ₹5,000 up to May 2. Hall tickets will be made available for download from April 30.

Minimum 45% marks system back from this year

Mr. Limbadri also said that the government has decided to waive off the 25% intermediate marks weightage while calculating the final rank for this year also. The concession was given from the year 2020 when the colleges were closed due to lockdown owing to the pandemic. However, the minimum Intermediate marks criterion of 45% for admission into engineering courses will be reinstated from this year.

It means, every student has to score 45% in Intermediate for gaining eligibility to study engineering and other courses admitted through the EAMCET-2023. He said the entrance test will cover 70% of the first year syllabus and 100% of the second year intermediate syllabus. In the last few years only 70% of the syllabus was considered for preparing the paper as students lost academic days and classes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Limbadri also said that admissions into B.Sc (Nursing) course would be done through the EAMCET-2023.