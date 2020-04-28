Telangana

TS does not opt for home isolation of mild symptomatic cases

COVID-19 patients in Telangana will continue to be isolated at Gandhi Hospital or other government facilities but not at home.

Though the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic COVID cases, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said it will not be implemented in Telangana to avoid risk of transmission of virus.

Currently, a person who tests positive for coronavirus is isolated at Gandhi Hospital regardless of symptoms or severity of his/her health condition. The guidelines issued by the Ministry states that very mild or pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation.

It details out eligibility for home isolation, when to seek medical attention, and when to discontinue home isolation.

“We don’t know whether they have a home. A separate room is needed for isolation. Some of the patients are from poor families, who have small scale business,”Mr Rajender said, adding that problems will arise if a patient kept under home isolation spreads the infection to his or her family members. “So we are not going to experiment it,” he said.

