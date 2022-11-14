TS discoms focus on RE purchases to meet energy demand growing at over 5% p.a.

November 14, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the energy demand in Telangana estimated to grow by 5% to 6% a year till 2030-31, the two power distribution companies (discoms) in the State have set out on sourcing the energy required from different sources of generation to ensure uninterrupted supply to all categories of consumers.

Against the energy demand, the demand of load, maximum requirement of power at a point of time, is estimated to be growing at 8% to 9% making the discoms have sizeable tied-up installed capacity to ensure reliable and quality power.

The two discoms have submitted to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) that the deficit of energy was expected to reach over 12,400 million units (MU) by 2030-31 starting with a deficit of 404 MU in 2023-24 at the existing arrangement of procurement through power purchase agreements and open market (energy exchange) purchases.

Recently, the ERC has given its nod for the discoms’s proposal to procure 2,545 megawatt solar power at the rate of ₹2.45 per unit (kWh) including trading margin from National Thermal Power Corporation, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and Solar Energy Corporation of India, all public sector undertakings.

Of the total capacity, 1,045 MW would be procured from NTPC, 500 MW from NHPC, both under CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, and another 1,000 MW from SECI under ISTS Tranche-IX. The two distribution utilities have already concluded the agreements for procurement of solar power from NTPC and SECI and the process is under progress in case of NHPC.

According to the senior officials of the two utilities the scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD) for 1,045 MW NTPC power from four units in Rajasthan and Gujarat would be November 2023 and April 2024. Similarly, the SCOD for 1,000 MW SECI power from four units in Rajasthan would be October 2023.

From thermal generation, the discoms are expected to have 2×800 MW NTPC (Ramagundam) capacity dedicated for Telangana from 2023-24 and another 5×800 MW TS-Genco (Yadadri) capacity.

“We have a total of 8,411 MW renewable energy installed capacity with the power purchase agreements including the 2,545 MW capacity cleared by the ERC recently. Of it, the discoms are already availing about 4,167 MW capacity and of it PPAs for 27 MW capacity are going to expire by the year-end. The remaining 4,244 MW would become available between January 2023 and April 2024”, a senior executive explained.

The focus on procurement of renewable energy would not only help the discoms to maintain reliable power supply with least possible cost principle and meet or cross the renewable power purchase obligation (RPPO) set by the Centre but would also help the Government of India comply with CoP 26 goals in reducing carbon emission and WTO regulations, the executive stated.

Against the RPPO mandated by TSERC, the discoms have been crossing the stipulated percentage of renewable power purchases since 2018-19. Against the mandate of 6% for 2018-19, the discoms achieved RPPO of 10.4% followed by 10.53% against 6.5% in 2019-20, 9.99% against 7% in 2020-21 and 9.77% against 8% in 2021-22.