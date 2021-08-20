TS Dairy Federation enters sweets business

HYDERABAD

Trial testing of samples starts, some samples sent to market through Vijaya outlets

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF), reputed for Vijaya Telangana brand milk and dairy products, is foraying into the sweets business.

The federation has decided to sell sweets like laddu, soan papdi and others made in its facility. The trial testing of samples has commenced and being sent to the market through Vijaya outlets.

“We are pushing some of the products into the market. We want to take feedback on aspects like quality, pricing and packaging, so that we can make necessary changes in tune with the feedback,” federation MD G. Srinivas Rao said.

The federation tentatively, planned the official launch of the sweets business early next month coinciding with the laying of the foundation stone for its proposed mega dairy. The TSDDCF paid advance to the National Dairy Development Board for mega dairy recently and the apex body is in the process of appointing consultants for the project.

The federation would not require any major investment for the new business as it has decided to utilise the existing infrastructure as well as its own products like Vijaya Telangana ghee as inputs. There would however, be requirement of additional manpower for making the sweets. The federation will create a special wing in its quality control division to keep constant check on the quality of products to ensure customer satisfaction.

Initially, sweets of high demand like laddus would be made and gradually, the federation would scale up products in terms of variety. Around 25 products would be launched first and 50 varieties would be out by by Dasara/Diwali. “We are also planning to make chocolates and the necessary arrangements have been made. The chocolates division is likely to start by Diwali,” he said.