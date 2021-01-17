TS COVID tally up by 299 cases

Telangana recorded 299 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 2,91,666. While 33,298 people were examined, results of 516 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 299 cases include 57 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 26 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 24 from Karimnagar, 18 from Rangareddy. No case was reported in Narayanpet, and one was detected in Mahabubnagar.

From March 2 of 2020 to January 16 of this year, 74,61,687 people were put through tests and 2,91,666 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 4,191 were active cases, 2,85,898 have recovered, and 1,577 people have died.