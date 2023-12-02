TS Council Chairman accuses AP of conspiring to handover projects to Centre

December 02, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Government has occupied half of the spillway area of Nagarjunsagar Dam and released water from the Right Canal without any approval by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) as part of its conspiracy to give the rights of States into the hands of Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons at Nalgonda on Saturday, he termed the occupation of Nagarjunasagar under the management of Telangana as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, akin to Srisailam dam was under its (AP’s) management, was not only a serious issue but also a malicious act. It amounted to encroachment of rights of Telangana and is undemocratic.

He pointed out that AP authorities have not stopped release of water to the Right Canal in spite of the clear instructions from KRMB although the river board had stated that no indent of AP for water release in December was pending with it.

On the Assembly elections, he dismissed the exit polls and exuded confidence that BRS would retain the people’s confidence as the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was necessary to protect the interests of Telangana.

Meanwhile, Secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Debashree Mukherjee, is holding a meeting on the issue of ongoing dispute between AP and Telangana over Krishna waters in New Delhi with the officials of Central Water Commission and the Director Generals of CISF and CRPF. Chief Secretaries of AP K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Telangana A. Santhi Kumar, Chairman of the KRMB Shiv Nandan Kumar are participating through video-link.

According to official sources, the issue of management of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects was the key issue being discussed.