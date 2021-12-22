TS continues to shiver

Ginnedari in Kumram Bheem district records 4.6 degree C

Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana shivered as the cold wave continued with the lowest of 4.6 degree C (minimum temperature) being recorded at Ginnedari in Kumram Bheem district, 6.8 degree C in Adilabad and 8.4 degrees at Agriculture University in Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its bulletin informed that weather will be mainly dry and night temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 12 to 15 degrees while maximum temperatures will be between 27-30 degree C.

Moinabad in Rangareddy recorded 6.6 degree C, Sangareddy 9.2 degree C, Marredpally 9.4 degree C, Serilingampally 10.5 degree C, Golconda 11.7 degree C, Saroornagar 11.7 degree C, Asifnagar 12.2 degree C, Qutbullapur 12.4 degree C and Jubilee Hills 12.4 degree C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin stated that the twin cities will have haze throughout the day for the next couple of days with the minimum temperature recorded being 11.2 degree C, which is four degrees below normal while the maximum temperature was 30.2 degree C, which is one degree below normal.

The forecast for Thursday says there won’t be much change in the weather with day temperatures likely to be around 30 degree C and night temperature at about 14 degree C.

Cold weather across the State has been recorded at Medak 8.3 degree C, Ramagundam 10.4 degree C, Dundigal 12.1 degree C, Khammam 12.5 degree C, Nalgonda, 13.4 degree C and Bhadrachalam 13.5 degree C.