TS Congress MPs stage dharna in Delhi

KCR’s remarks seeking a change in Constitution criticised

Congress MPs from Telangana led by Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy staged a dharna at a statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the premises of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday to protest Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks on the Constitution.

He staged the protest along with N. Uttam Kumar Redy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Speaking to mediapersons there, Mr. Revanth Reddy reiterated the demand that a case of treason be booked against Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who wants the Constitution of the country to be changed. Stating that they had staged the protest to bring the remarks of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao against the Constitution to the notice of President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Telangana Chief Minister’s demand amounted to treason and felt that necessary legal action be taken against him. He also demanded that the Prime Minister respond to the remarks of Mr. Rao. Mr. Revanth Reddy said the Constitution had empowered dalit, tribal and backward classes communities by providing them reservation in education and employment and that SCs and STs enjoy reservation in the law-making bodies — Parliament State Legislatures only due to the provisions made in the present Constitution.

“Mr. Rao wants the Constitution to be changed so as to deprive reservation to the dalits, girijan and BC sections communities in jobs, education and legislatures and he also wants to bring in dictatorial form of government by changing the Constitution,” the TPCC chief said.He feared that it was as part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the BJP leadership and the ruling party at the Centre was floating the idea through Mr. Rao by triggering a debate and creating a favourable atmosphere. Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that Mr. Modi and Mr. Rao wanted to emulate Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kim Jong-un of North Korea and Xi Jinping of China by forcing dictatorial rule across the country by bringing in a new Constitution. He stated that Congress MPs would give an adjournment motion notice on the issue in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.