TS Congress leaders meet Kharge

March 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress leaders met the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge in the Hyderabad airport and a range of issues figured in the discussion including the ongoing Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra in the state and also developments related to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

Mr. Kharge was on his way to New Delhi after attending a programme in Karnataka and spent an hour. Karnataka PCC chief, D.K. Shiva Kumar was also present. The TPCC president, Mr. A. Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakare; Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Nadeem Javed, Rohit Choudhary, Madhu Yaskhi, Sampath Kumar, Shabbir Ali, Rohin Reddy, Harkara Venugopal and AnilYadav were among those present.

The TPCC president, Mr. A. Revanth Reddy explained the response from the people in all 31 constituencies and how they have been receiving him. He said the support at the ground level was huge and people were longing for Congress rule in the State and the Centre.

Mr. Kharge explained the political developments in the country after Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification and also the need to go to people and explain how dangerous the BJP had become for democracy of the country and its future.