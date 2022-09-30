TS Congress leaders issued ED notices meet the leadership in New Delhi

They maintain that the contributions to National Herald were made through cheques

Congress leaders who have received notices from the Enforcement Directorate to appear for some clarifications in the National Herald issue met the party leaders in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the issue.

The Congress leaders including former Ministers, Shabbir Ali, J. Geetha Reddy, P. Sudarshan Reddy; former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, and another leader Gali Anil Kumar reportedly met senior party leaders to get an understanding of the issue.

The leaders are confused over the dates as well with the notices from the ED going to their auditors instead of their personal emails. Some of them wrote back to the ED asking them to send details to their mail IDs with the exact dates as there was discrepancy in dates in the notices sent to their auditors and later sent to them by post.

Some of them have been called on October 5, which is a holiday owing Dasara festival, a senior leader said. The Congress leaders maintained that they had paid money to National Herald legally through bank cheques and everything was on record. The questioning will be in New Delhi as the Investigating Officer of the case is the same for all the Congress leaders being questioned by the ED.