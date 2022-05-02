Telangana Cong. forms committees to coordinate Rahul’s visit

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy (centre) is heading the reception committee, along with 27 others. | Photo Credit: File photo

In order to make the scheduled two-day visit of All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi to the State a grand success, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has formed several committees and assigned different responsibilities to them. Mr Gandhi is slated to be here on May 6 and 7.

The reception committee is being headed by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy along with 27 others including senior leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, Damodar Rajanarasimha, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komtireddy Venkata Reddy.

Similarly, the coordination committee is headed by A. Maheswar Reddy, media and publicity committee by Madhu Yashki Goud, public meeting monitoring committee by Anjan Kumar Yadav, Osmania University arrangement committee by T. Jayaprakash Reddy and dais monitoring committee by D. Sridhar Babu.

The other committees will take care of line-up members interaction, helipad interaction and public mobilisation.