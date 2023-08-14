TS Cong constitutes sub-panel to frame modalities for candidate selection

August 14, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Reiterating its firm decision that candidates for the Assembly elections would be announced at the earliest, the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) has decided to constitute a sub-committee headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raj Narasimha to frame the modalities for candidate selection.

The PEC meeting chaired by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and attended by the Screening Committee chairman K. Muralidharan, Baba Siddiqui, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jignesh Mevani (members) at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday evening discussed the election strategy for the year-end elections and also the manner in which candidate selection should be done.

The PEC members comprising 26 Congress leaders decided that a sub-committee comprising Mr. Damodar Raj Narasimha, TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC secretary Rohit Chowdary would meet and finalise the modalities by August 17. The party has decided that it would invite applications from the aspirants from August 18 to 25.

Those desirous of applying for the ticket would have to pay the prescribed fee to be decided by the sub-committee. The applications would then be scrutinised and submitted to the PEC which in turn will send it to the Screening Committee. The candidates would be shortlisted based on the surveys and the feedback by the PEC. The list of tentative shortlisted names would be forwarded to the Central Election Committee and then on to the Congress Working Committee for finale approval. If all goes well, the party is likely to announce the first list by September-end.

Sources said Mr. Muralidharan urged the party leaders to stop infighting and maintained that the Congress stood a good chance of winning the coming elections provided everyone put their wholehearted efforts as united team.

Leaders, according to sources said due weightage should be given to BC/SC/ST’s in ticket allotment. They pointed out how the Karnataka Congress also backed the candidature of the weaker sections which resulted in the party coming to power.

There also demand that minorities should not be allotted tickets in only Old City constituencies but elsewhere also where their chances are bright. Another leader said more women should get tickets. They should not be given tickets, where the party is weak. All efforts should be made to ensure their victory, leaders opined. Leaders shot down a suggestion that the PEC should visit the districts and get feedback about the potential candidates.

