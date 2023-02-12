ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government collaborates with BITS-Pilani for new mobility

February 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

Centre of Excellence to come up on BITS campus in Hyderabad to facilitate collaboration among those working to develop new technologies in automotive sector

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has announced a major collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS-Pilani) in the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit 2023.

A key MoU among BITS-Pilani; Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), a State government initiative; and Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited was announced to help spur the State’s efforts to be at the forefront of exploring emerging innovations in new mobility. Accordingly, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be established on the Hyderabad campus of BITS-Pilani, which will help deliver the desired results primarily by facilitating effective collaboration among various entities.

Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao announced that Hyderabad would be home to India’s first ever CoE for new mobility, which refers to emerging innovations and technologies in the automotive industry with focus on connected, autonomous, secured, and electric vehicles.

“For quite some time now, we have been working with the Government of Telangana on a number of key initiatives. And this particular collaboration is yet another feather in the cap, as it primarily leads to sustainable development, not just from new-mobility perspective in the State and beyond, but also in terms of skilling, upskilling, and/or reskilling professionals. With BITS-Pilani being an Institution of Eminence, we take immense pride in sharing some of our best practices and expertise, which invariably leads to innovation and brighter ideas for the future. This collaboration is certainly a huge step in this regard and beyond as well,” said Director of Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement (BITS Pilani) G. Sundar.

