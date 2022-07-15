TS clocks 556 fresh COVID cases

There was a rise in COVID cases again with 556 cases reported on Friday as against 512 cases the previous day. Out of this, 417 cases were from Hyderabad capital region and surrounding areas, taking the overall active case load to 4,955 with recoveries at 652 as against 543 the previous day.

The number of patients hospitalised continues to be 89 — 68 in private and 21 in government facilities.

Tests have been conducted for 26,671 samples and results of 451 are awaited. There are no official deaths and the count remains at 4,111. The cumulative cases since March 2020 has gone up to 8.08 lakh and recoveries to about 8 lakh.

Hyderabad saw 301 cases, Rangareddy 55 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 45 cases and Sangareddy 11 cases within the capital region. Double digit cases have been noted in Karimnagar with 22, a rise from 13 a week ago, Nalgonda has 13 and Yadadri 10 up from three cases each. Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nirmal and Jogulamba Gadwal did not record any cases. Just one case was reported from Kamareddy and Mancherial.

Caution sounded

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has urged patients with any flu/ influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, to report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay with or without test reports where arrangements have been made for testing and treatment free of cost. The call centre for helpline or grievances is 104. and for complaints against private hospitals or labs, whatsapp – 9154170960, said the bulletin.

Vaccines

About 28,753 doses were administered, out of them 1,091 for the first dose, 3,438 for the second dose and 24,324 for the precaution dose. Overall, 6.44 crore doses have been administered with 3.23 crore for the first dose, 3.10 crore for the second dose and 11.13 lakh for precaution dose. Another 26.41 lakh are due for the precaution dose, 13.16 lakh for the second dose and 36,466 for the first dose.

In the age groups of 15 to 17, 92% or 16.9 lakh took the first dose and 15.3 lakh the second dose or 83% out of the target population of 18.4 lakh. In the 12 to 14 age group, 91% of 10.3 lakh of 10.39 lakh took the first dose and 65% or 7.37 lakh took the second dose out of 11.36 lakh. For the precaution dose just 4% or 11.13 lakh out of the target of 2.77 crore took the dose, added the bulletin.