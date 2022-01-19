TS bureaucrats oppose Centre’s move to amend IAS cadre rules

Say it is aimed at taking away the States’ rights

The Central government’s move to amend the IAS Cadre Rules 1954 seeking changes in Central deputation of IAS officers has not gone down well with the State’s bureaucracy.

“The proposed amendment looks bad. This is yet another move to take away the control of the State. This will give scope for unwarranted developments,” a senior IAS officer said. He defended the letter addressed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asserting that the letter assumes more significance in the light of what happened in the State.

“The entire ability of the civil servant to work is based on the situation. He has a chance to go to the Centre if he cannot get along well. But this needs the consent of the State,” the official said. The amendment allowing the Centre to “take away any officer” is tantamount to taking away the control of the State. The official said the Centre was encroaching upon every aspect of the States’ functioning and trying to remove the strengths of the States.

“The Centre cannot be strong with weak States,” the official said.