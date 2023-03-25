TS-bPASS: Fast tracking permissions through automation

March 25, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS), which has revolutionised the process of building permissions, can work to its full potential only through proper enforcement.

It has been about four months since the State government has silently introduced the Enforcement module into the TS-bPASS structure, but it is yet to catch up with the public, going by only about 15 complaints lodged so far from across the urban local bodies. Besides, the module is yet to be launched for GHMC area, the hub of illegal constructions in the State.

The TS-bPASS, which had replaced the earlier DPMS (Development Permission Management System), has abundantly succeeded in fast-tracking the building permissions by urban local bodies, by removing middlemen and corruption.

Now, the system is being extended to village panchayats too with minor tweaks with regard to the amount of fee to be collected.

TS-bPASS has been introduced by way of a legislation in 2020, in line with the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, in order to improve compliance with building laws, increase accountability of the officials, and eliminate corrupt practices.

The online permission system has done away with innumerable rounds of the municipal offices and lengthy procedural delays through the maze of bureaucracy for individuals, developers and their representatives, by eliminating the manual interface.

It has introduced three categories of permissions, Instant Registrations, Instant Approvals, and Single Window Clearances.

Instant registration is open for individuals applicants whose plot area is up to 75 square yards, and the built up area is restricted to ground plus one or stilt plus two floors. One only has to apply with proper documentation, to get instant permission without payment of any fee.

The instant approval, on the other hand, is for plot sizes of 75-600 square yards, and building height up to 10 metres. The only addition here is the payment of building permission fee, after application through proper documentation.

The applications are processed through automation, and a provisional permission is granted. Ground verification is done post permission, during which the details submitted are verified by officials inspecting the site.

“A detailed questionnaire has been developed for site inspection by the officials. Pendency of the applications is monitored from a centrally located chasing cell, which will keep shooting text messages to the officials concerned. Action will be taken against officials in case they fail to act on time,” explained Chandra Sekhar Kammula, the Chief Operating Officer, TS-bPASS, functioning from the National Institute of Urban Management.

The Single Window clearance system is for plots with over 600 square yards size, buildings above 10 metres in height, and for layout permissions.

Individual home owners are reaping the benefits of the upgraded building permission system, as witnessed from the predominant number of applications approved in the Instant Approval category for plot sizes of 75-600 square yards.

Of a total 1,90,071 applications received up to the mid March, 1,35,306 have been accepted. Of these, close to 1.14 lakh are for instant approval.

A total 39,470 applications have been rejected, and only 6,094 are under progress, besides those pending fee payment and stopped for shortfall of documentation.

Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hanamkonda, Sangareddy and Hyderabad were the districts with most permissions in that order, and GHMC is the topmost urban local body followed by GWMC, Badangpet, Boduppal and Turkayamjal.

Enforcement, however, remains the Achilles’ Heel of the well intended system. Simplification of the application process is only for those who apply for permission. There are a number of structures in the city, which are raised right under the noses of the authorities, with no permission whatsoever.

TS-bPASS or any other system in place, solely relies on the public vigilantism for taking action, and does not pin any responsibility on the officials concerned for condoning the illegal structures. Unless such grey spots are addressed through stringent measures, the system cannot be said to have fulfilled its mission.