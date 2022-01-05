TS BJP withdraws bandh call with Sanjay’s release

The BJP on Wednesday gave a call for State bandh on January 10 in protest against the arrest of its State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and police cases against other leaders, but withdrew the same hours later with the release of Mr. Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar jail on Wednesday evening.

Nonetheless, BJP State general secretary G. Premender Reddy told a press conference that senior leaders including former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, national OBC president K. Laxman, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, D.K. Aruna will be going to Karimnagar in the morning to call on Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too is expected to arrive on Friday as part of the party’s protest programme against the TRS government’s dictatorial attitude and anti-democratic acts. “We are suspending our other protest programmes, however, our agitation in support of the employees and teachers will continue. We are ready to go to jail and we are not scared of arrests,” he maintained.

Mr. Reddy also charged TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of getting “frustrated” just like Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the growing support for the the BJP and took offence to his remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders.

Cases registered

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police registered three cases against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind for his objectionable remarks on Telangana police and morphing and circulating the image of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on social media.

The cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act were registered following complaints lodged by Banjara Hills inspector P Shiva Chandra, TRS Social Medic cell convenor Y Sathish Reddy, and businessman Kalyan Sandeep.

Police said that they received complaints against Mr. Arvind on January 2, 3 and 4, based on which three cases were registered. The complainants also objected to Mr. Arvind's remarks on Mr. Rao during a press conference on November 8.