ADVERTISEMENT

TS BJP will expose KCR, focus on benefits of double engine govt.: Tarun Chugh

October 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the Telangana party unit was powered by a two-pronged strategy of exposing the “betrayal of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao” and “development of Telangana while asserting the imperativeness of having a double engine government”.

In a press statement on Wednesday, he said that in three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled two crucial issues relating to Telangana — Turmeric Board and tribunal for resolution of Krishna water sharing between the two Telugu States, largely benefitting the State.

“Enthusiastic response to Mr. Modi’s public meetings in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad had injected fresh inspiration amongst the ideologically-committed BJP cadre and they are going to work with tremendous energy to throw out the ‘corrupt’ BRS government,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chugh also said that Mr. Modi had effectively exposed the nexus between BRS and Congress and busted another misconception that BJP gives preference to the north.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US