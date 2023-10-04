TS BJP will expose KCR, focus on benefits of double engine govt.: Tarun Chugh

October 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the Telangana party unit was powered by a two-pronged strategy of exposing the “betrayal of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao” and “development of Telangana while asserting the imperativeness of having a double engine government”.

In a press statement on Wednesday, he said that in three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled two crucial issues relating to Telangana — Turmeric Board and tribunal for resolution of Krishna water sharing between the two Telugu States, largely benefitting the State.

“Enthusiastic response to Mr. Modi’s public meetings in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad had injected fresh inspiration amongst the ideologically-committed BJP cadre and they are going to work with tremendous energy to throw out the ‘corrupt’ BRS government,” he said.

Mr. Chugh also said that Mr. Modi had effectively exposed the nexus between BRS and Congress and busted another misconception that BJP gives preference to the north.