TS BJP welcomes Raj Gopal Reddy

August 03, 2022

Eatala hopes that Huzurabad victory will be replicated at Munugode

Telangana BJP has formally welcomed the just-resigned Congress MLA K. Raj Gopal Reddy into its party fold claiming that the latter had quit for the sake of people of his Munugode constituency, for “self-respect and “unable to bear humiliation” any more.

Former minister Eatala Rajender and chairman of the party’s reception committee claimed that Mr. Reddy could have become a minister in the TRS regime yet decided to fight against the government, despite being denied clearance of bills of the infrastructure works done by his firm and cancellation of contracts “with no support forthcoming from his own party”.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ignored his plea for funds for development and he could have continued as MLA but quit for the sake of his people,” he affirmed and expressed the hope that the Huzurabad victory would be replicated here too. The BJP leader was confident about “Nalgonda people being happy over the resignation of the MLA as it is a harbinger of a new dawn with the TRS government likely to shower goodies in the form of insurance for weavers, Dalit Bandhu and others”.

“Munugode people are aware of the game plan of KCR and will ensure truth and justice prevail as in Huzurabad. The TRS drama will not work any more,” he asserted and claimed that “every MLA from different parties was in touch” for possible switch and “hundreds” of sarpanches and MPTCs -- mandal parishad territorial constituency members -- were already having discussions on this front.

“Leaders are joining us because they see a political future in BJP and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the support of people. There is no need to be embarrassed as we are welcoming openly,” he claimed.

The MLA objected to TS Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s tirade and advised him to target the “undemocratic” TRS government and ruminate why the Congress was in doldrums. “How can he claim Congress to be an alternative to TRS when they both have joined forces for the presidential election and are likely to have an alliance in some form or other for the next elections,” he questioned.

In a separate statement, senior leader Guduru Narayan Reddy said the resignation of Mr. Reddy would lead to political realignment in favour of BJP in TS as “dynasty politics” would not work any more in the country.