TS BJP unit congratulates Nadda

BJP Telangana State unit extended its congratulations and best wishes to Jagat Prakash Nadda for having been elected national president of the Bhatatiya Janata Party on Monday.
Stating that Mr. Nadda is a very able and efficient leader who has been a grass roots organizational leader throughout his 35-year-long political career, the party unit expressed confidence that under his able leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi, BJP will further grow and rise across the nation to serve the people.
The State unit also thanked outgoing national president Amit Shahfor expanding and strengthening the party across the nation during his tenure.
