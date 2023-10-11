TS BJP to release charge-sheet against BRS govt.

October 11, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana BJP will be releasing a charge-sheet against the BRS government detailing its ‘failures’ and a sector wise manifesto for the Assembly elections to explain the party’s policy towards agriculture and social sector, among others, said Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, Mr. Laxman also said that the list of candidates will be released anytime after October 15, when the Central parliamentary board is expected to meet to finalise the names.

“We will follow social justice norms and obviously give more seats to BCs. Youth and women will also be given importance in the ticket distribution,” he said.

‘What is KTR’s stature?’

But, the crux of his press meet was to castigate BRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their speeches against the Telangana government during their recent public meetings here. “What is KTR’s stature that he is taking the names of such tall leaders and using low-level language? Why does he not talk about the ‘failed promises’ of his government? He ridicules the Gujarat model but his government does not hesitate to send teams to study the development models there,” he said.

The BJP leader also charged the government with not being able to conduct a single examination properly much to the disappointment of youngsters and cheating farmers in not providing them the promised free seeds, free fertilizer and loan waiver.

“Why should people vote for you when you have not implemented the Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu or Girijan Bandhu? There is a clear anti-incumbency wave in Telangana and we are going to form a double engine government here providing Modi kind of corruption-free governance,” he added.

