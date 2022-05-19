TS BJP to give rousing reception to PM

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up to make the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the capital on May 26 a “big success”. The Prime Minister will be landing in Begumpet airport in a special aircraft and would go to straight to the Indian School of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli, where he would take part in 20th foundation day celebrations.

Mr. Modi’s visit although on an official assignment is causing much excitement in the party as it comes in the backdrop of recent public meetings addressed by two other bigwigs like Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J P Nadda in Telangana where they had targetted the ruling Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) government criticising for its “family rule and corruption”.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay got closeted with the party leaders to discuss the arrangements to be made to accord a rousing reception to the PM at the airport and a schedule has been sent to New Delhi seeking permission for the latter to meet a few leaders.

The party has decided to erect huge cut-outs, banners and flex boards all over the twin cities welcoming Mr. Modi to the city. “The PM’s visit at this juncture will give a big boost to our cadre and help us in taking on the TRS strongly in the forthcoming elections and emerge as an alternative,” Mr. Sanjay Kumar has told the party leaders in a meeting, informed party sources.