TS BJP seeks HC judge probe into allotment of 2-BHK houses

September 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the allotment of the two-bedroom housing scheme and accused the government of “cheating the poor” by following a “dubious and opaque selection” process sans any transparency.

Party vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, in a press conference at the BJP office in the city on Friday, charged the ruling party with ensuring that only those affiliated to it get the double bedroom houses and ignoring many others.

‘House-owners given flats’

“People already owning independent houses and belonging to the BRS have been given flats, whereas those deserving have been left high and dry after being made to wait for the last nine years,” he claimed.

The BJP leader demanded to know why the government had not made public the details of the applicants for the housing scheme and the selected beneficiaries either at the Collectorate or the mandal offices or even the municipal offices till date.

“What is the criteria being adopted in the allotment of 2-BHK houses when lakhs of applications have piled up in the collectorates? I, myself, pleaded with the collectors concerned seeking details on the allotment but to no avail since everything is decided in Pragati Bhavan (CM’s camp office),” he added.

Mr. Prabhakar said that there have been allegations about money changing hands in the flats’ allotment for up to ₹5 lakh and the onus is on the government to ensure the deserving among the poor, especially from among the weaker sections and minorities, get the benefit without any discrimination.

The party has been collecting details of the two-bedroom flats allotted and the information will be shared with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and also the Centre. “The Centre funds the 2-BHK housing scheme substantially under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and so it is not correct on the part of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to state that the housing scheme is funded by his government alone,” he maintained.