Telangana

TS BJP protest against remarks on President

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 28, 2022 19:58 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:58 IST

Telangana BJP leaders rose up in protest against the remarks made on President Droupadi Murmu by Congress Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary by not only condemning it but also resorting to burning of effigy of Sonia Gandhi on Thursday evening.

The leaders led by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded a unconditional public apology from the Congress leader and said the comment only reflected the party’s lack of respect for underprivileged sections and the SC/STs. Some of the activists tried to rush towards Congress Party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan which is a short distance away from the BJP’s State office but the police held them back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The Congress Party is unable to accept that woman from the Scheduled Tribes has become the President. By insulting her, the party has insulted the entire nation,” said the party. Following the decision taken by the high command, the cadre took up protest demonstrations and burning of effigies across the State with the respective district chiefs leading. The TS unit leaders also called for taking criminal action against the Congress leader and demanded that he be sacked by the Congress party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...