TS BJP protest against remarks on President

Telangana BJP leaders rose up in protest against the remarks made on President Droupadi Murmu by Congress Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary by not only condemning it but also resorting to burning of effigy of Sonia Gandhi on Thursday evening.

The leaders led by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded a unconditional public apology from the Congress leader and said the comment only reflected the party’s lack of respect for underprivileged sections and the SC/STs. Some of the activists tried to rush towards Congress Party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan which is a short distance away from the BJP’s State office but the police held them back.

“The Congress Party is unable to accept that woman from the Scheduled Tribes has become the President. By insulting her, the party has insulted the entire nation,” said the party. Following the decision taken by the high command, the cadre took up protest demonstrations and burning of effigies across the State with the respective district chiefs leading. The TS unit leaders also called for taking criminal action against the Congress leader and demanded that he be sacked by the Congress party.