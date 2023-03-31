TS BJP president questions CM KCR’s continuing silence on TSPSC paper leaks

March 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday has once again questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s continuing silence about the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leak despite the episode putting the futures of about 30 lakh youth in jeopardy.

Making his opening remarks at the meeting of the State executive and district leaders at the party office in the evening, he demanded the TSPSC should be revamped totally and only then exams should be conducted to regain the confidence of the job aspirants. “If the BRS government has nothing to hide why does it not order a probe by a sitting High Court judge? The Modi government has recruited two lakh people out of the 10 lakh vacancies without any issue,” he pointed out.

The party will continue to press the government to give compensation to the affected job aspirants and asked them not to get disheartened as the BJP was determined to take it to the logical end. He reminded about the protests held at the Indira Park and across the districts, formation of a task force to interact with them and so on.

The State government has nothing to show performance wise, hence it has been resorting to criticising the Modi government daily. Every section of society like youth, farmers, women and employees were upset with the regime and looking forward towards supporting the party, he claimed. The party has decided to hold 100 meetings in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies during the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he added.

Earlier, the party leaders felicitated newly elected MLC AVN Reddy from the Teachers constituency of Hyderabad-Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar. Central leaders — Tarun Chugh, Arvind Menon, Sunil Bansal — Union Minister for Tourism, Culture & Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders participated in the meeting.