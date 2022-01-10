TS BJP leaders pray for PM’s well being

HYDERABAD

10 January 2022 18:48 IST

They see a conspiracy in Punjab incident

Telangana BJP leadership was busy the entire day in conducting special prayers and ‘mrutyunjaya homams’ at various temples across the State for the well being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the recent Punjab incident where his convoy was held up on a flyover due to an ongoing farmers stir.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, National OBC president K. Laxman and others participated in the programme organised by Mahila Morcha president Geetha Murthy at Srigeri Mutt in Alkapuri, while other leaders conducted similar rituals at various other places.

Later, talking to the media, Mr. Sanjay Kumar saw a huge ‘conspiracy’ behind the PM’s convoy being stopped and did not believe it to be an ‘unplanned’ one. The Punjab Police was provided all the necessary details of Mr. Modi’s tour well in advance, including the chance of road trip in view of the inclement weather.

The Congress government wanted to pit the SPG against the agitating farmers so that the BJP and the PM get a ‘bad name’, he alleged and demanded a detailed probe into the entire affair and punishment for those responsible for the ‘security lapse’ as per the law.

At a separate press conference, senior leader N. Ramchander Rao joined issue with Minister K.T. Rama Rao and demanded the government release a ‘white paper’ on extent of water being supplied through the Kaleshwaram project to agriculture and the farm loan waiver details at any farmer’s house.