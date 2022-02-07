TS BJP flays body shaming comments against PM

HYDERABAD

07 February 2022 18:25 IST

Party to take up legal action against ‘intemperate remarks’ made by TRS leaders

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party legal cell has decided to take up “legal action” against the ‘intemperate remarks’ made by the Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) leaders on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G. Kishan Reddy and others on Monday.

“The TRS leaders from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao onwards made uncalled for personal comments on our leaders incuding body shaming against the PM. This is unacceptable as they have been filing police cases against those making similar comments here. Their criticism should have been confined to the budget and government policies,” said former MLC N. Ramchander Rao at a press conference.

The party’s legal cell led by him had, earlier, held a metting with president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to discuss the plan of action in view of the TRS government using the police force to foist ‘false cases’ with “non-abailable sections” against the partymen for protesting against the lack of job notifications and other issues throughout the State.

“It has become worse than the Emergency here with police harassment of our partymen and curtailing our freedom. Our president directed us to contest all such cases and we want to assure our partymen we will stand by them and we are not scared of this government,” he maintained.

Mr. Ramchander Rao said the BJP wanted to ‘review’ the functioning of the Indian Constitution when it had appointed the Justice M. Venkatchalaiah Committee during Prime Minister Vajpayee’s reign following “due procedures and debate”. “It was certainly not for ‘rewriting’ the Constitution which KCR is advocating and this a “seditious” demand and “anti-national” in nature. The Supreme Court had clearly said the Constitution cannot be changed,” he said.

“Change the CM not the Constitution” protests would be held outside all the courts once the physical hearing of the cases start across TS, he said. Legal cell office bearers - Ravinder Vishwanath, G. Rama Rao, Suhasini, Antony Reddy, J. Venugopal Reddy, Srujan Kumar Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, party chief and MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar accused the CM of trying to “divert the people’s attention from the corruption charges his government is facing” in seeking rewrite of the Constitution. ““KCR should say where he finds the Constitution problematic. He has no right to sit in Chief Minister’s chair if he has no confidence in the Constitution of India,” he said

In a separate press conference in his Huzurabad constituency, former Minister Eatala Rajender demanded that the government implement ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme and ensure there are no conditions attached to the ₹10 lakh being sanctioned as was promised during the bypoll campaign. He accused TRS Ministers and MLAs of not sticking to a single promise made like two-bedroom housing, pensions and others.