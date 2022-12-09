TS BJP demands status report on promises fulfilled

December 09, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao give a status report on the promises fulfilled and achievements in the last eight years, including jobs to the unemployed.

Talking to the media at Metpally in Jagtial district on Friday, during a break of his ongoing fifth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, he said if KCR releases the list of people who got jobs or number of new industries established and if it turns out to be true, he himself will be ready to felicitate him!

Terming the formation of the Bharath Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as a joke, Mr. Sanjay Kumar claimed it was meant to divert the people’s attention from the various “scams of the TRS government” and an effort to “loot the country” after doing the same across Telangana.

“KCR has pushed a budget surplus State into five lakh crore rupees debt, does he want to the same to the country also? Anyway, people are happy ‘Telangana’ name has been shed from the party and it is a good riddance because this BRS has no ideology or any principles whatsoever about their plan for the country,” he said.

The MP observed that he saw no difference between the YSRCP and TRS with both chief ministers having a “good understanding on the commissions” and “how to make use of the united or separate State sentiments” but people are no longer ready to get fooled.

The BJP chief ridiculed the CM’s claim of “power island” to Hyderabad and questioned the power distribution companies debt of ₹60,000 crore and departments having ₹18,000 crore arrears. He alleged that the Airport Metro foundation stone was laid after purchasing the lands enroute

In a separate statement, party spokesman N.V. Subash said the formation of BRS was only meant to transfer power to his minister son K. T. Rama Rao and Telangana people do not have faith in the hollow promises.