TS BJP condoles death of Chalapathi Rao

January 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A former united AP party president P.V. Chalapathi Rao (87) died of age related problems in Visakhapatam on Sunday. He was elected as MLC in 1974 and again in 1980. He continued in that post till the Legislative Council was abolished in 1986. Telangana BJP condoled the death. Former party president N. Indrasena Reddy, and party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar recalled his role in strengthening the party, his friendly demeanour with the cadre and said that he was an embodiment of hard work and commitment. They conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved leader, and said it was a great loss to the party.

