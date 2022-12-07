TS BJP chief to curtail ‘padayatra’ by a day to accommodate Nadda’s public meeting at Karimnagar on Dec. 15

December 07, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, who skipped the Munugode public meeting during the recent byelection campain, will be participating in a public meeting to be held at Karimnagar to mark the end of the fifth phase of the Telangana party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on Dec.15.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was some confusion in the ranks about the public meeting and whether Mr. Nadda will make it considering his other preoccupation in the happenings up north in Himachal Pradesh. The original scheduled date for culmination of the walkathon was Dec.16, but it has been now decided to advance it by a day for the national president to participate in the meeting.

TS party vice president and ‘padayatra’ in charge G. Manohar Reddy, who has been travelling with Mr. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in Khanapur and adjoining areas for the 10th day, told the media, that the proposed public meeting will be held at the SRR College Grounds in Karimnagar.

Mr. Reddy stated that a few more national leaders were expected to participate in the meeting but more details could be shared in a day or two upon confirmation. To offset the curtailment of the ongoing people’s contact programme by a day, it was decided that the Mr. Sanjay Kumar will be walking 20 km a day, almost double the distance which he has been traversing during this leg.

‘Don’t lobby for ticket’

Meanwhile, the Karimnagar MP advised party leaders vying for ticket for the next elections to desist from lobbying since it is the parliamentary board which will look into the selection of candidates. “Don’t waste time lobbying for tickets. Those who work hard and are disciplined will get tickets. Meanwhile, be among the people to highlight local issues and the state leadership will stand by you if you have faced any problem,” he told with mandal level leaders of Kamareddy district.

Members of the national executive committee like former MP G. Vivek Venkataswamy and others were present where Mr. Sanjay Kumar reminded that people have been looking up to to the BJP considering the “strong opposition” to TRS in the district and called for formation of polling booth committees immediately.

In a separate press conference at the party office former MLC N. Ramchander Rao alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had set up Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the TRS MLA poaching drama only to hide his mistakes and demanded KCR too be included in the investigation for “buying Opposition MLAs”.

Mr. Rao accused the Chief Minister of disclosing investigation details even before the SIT could begin its work and questioned “phone tapping” by the government. There should also be an investigation into the construction of Secretariat and other new buildings, he added.