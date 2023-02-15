TS BJP chief sees conspiracy behind KCR’s plan to develop Kondaguttu

February 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD-

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar sensed a conspiracy behind Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of developing the Kondaguttu temple and alleged that it was because those close to the ruling party had purchased lands in the area just like it was done in Yadagirigutta when the temple complex was developed there.

Addressing street-corner meeting at L.B. Nagar as part of the ongoing – ‘People’s issues and BJP assurances’ programme across the State, the Karimnagar MP charged that thousands of crores of money had changed hands during the development of the Yadagirigutta shrine.

“What happened to the ₹500 crore announced for Vemulawada temple development and ₹100 crore for the Dharmapuri temple complex? Why have they not been taken up till date?,” he questioned and castigated the State government for ignoring the demand for two-bedroom housing for the poor despite making grand promise during the elections.

It was the same with the promises of giving stipend for the unemployed, filling of government jobs and many others, he claimed and promised to ensure shelter to all the eligible poor with the help of the Central Government which had sanctioned 2.4 lakh houses which were not taken up by the regime here.

“The funds meant for the house construction was diverted for other uses. KCR had ignored my plea even when I assured to stand guarantee and get another five lakh houses sanctioned,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar. He also warned that the government was going to hike power rates again and said the employees had been bearing the brunt because of lack of new pay revision committee and skewed transfers policy.