TS BJP chief moots open debate between candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has called for an open debate between its candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy and TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy on the development of the Munugode Assembly constituency at a place, date and time chosen by the ruling party on Wednesday.

In an open questionnaire addressed to the Chief Minister, BJP party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao explain the development for the region since it is his party MLA who was elected first in 2014.

He reminded that the CM had promised to open a degree college within a month during 2018 elections but it is yet to see light of the day as also providing irrigated water for one lakh acres during the 2014 elections. Details about the extent of the subsidised loans given to backward communities like Gouds, Padmashalis, Vadderas, Mudiraj, Yadavas and other Bcs and how many youth got government jobs from the constituency and how many unemployed have been getting the stipend of ₹3,016 a month were sought.

ADVERTISEMENT

How many farmers benefitted from the loan waiver? Why did the state government accept 5% GST on weavers training and why is it putting the tax on ₹20 lakh business turnovers? Why were elections not held to the weavers cooperative societies for last eight years, were among the questions posed to KCR.