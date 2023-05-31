TS BJP chief launches one-month publicity blitzkrieg on Modi Govt. achievements

May 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced the launch of a month-long publicity campaign about the achievements and success of the Modi Government in the last nine years of being in power to people of Telangana on Wednesday.

From June 1 to 7, the party will be holding press conferences, social media interactions as per parliamentary constituencies and visiting the success stories of the projects funded by the Central Government. From June 8 to 14, there will be meeting of the party workers in Assembly constituencies for feedback, meetings with intellectuals and party organisations.

From June 15 to 20, there will be public meetings and in every mandal the yoga festival will be held in association with people from different walks of life. From June 20 to 28 there will be interactions with beneficiaries of the Centre schemes and also door-to-door campaign to explain government successes. The PM’s radio talk ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be heard in public places on June 25.

The Karimnagar MP said efforts were being made to invite top central leaders like national president J.P. Nadda and others to visit the State to participate in one of the public meetings during the campaign. The next few days the party will present sufficient evidence before people about the Modi Government’s assistance to TS in the last nine years and give a fitting answer to critics questioning the same.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also unveiled a website - 9 yearsofseva.bjp.org, launched a special song and announced a mobile phone number 9090902024 for people to give a missed call supporting the Modi Government.