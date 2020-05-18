TS BJP asks CEC to reject Kavitha’s nomination papers

Telangana State BJP party urged the Chief Election Commissioner to reject nomination papers of K. Kavitha, ex-MP and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for suppressing facts in her affidavit filed for MLC post in Nizamabad district. City president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao said that the Nizamabad district BJP president has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner recently detailing about under valuing of her assets in the information furnished by her in her affidavit.

“We urge the EC to disqualify Kavitha for furnishing false information,” he said in a press conference and alleged that ruling party members are indulging in intimidation and luring members of electoral college for MLC elections. After the postponement of local body elections for MLC post in view of COVID-19, TRS leaders have indulged in luring BJP corporators and intimidating voters who are members of electorate college for MLC elections, said Mr. Rao.

He pointed out that the TRS party has usurped the Mayor post of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation with the help of ex-officio members and the support of MIM though BJP was the single largest party in winning of 28 corporator posts. Already, three BJP corporators have been lured just before the MLC elections and the trio had stated that they have been threatened by the TRS leaders. All the BJP members of the electoral college should be provided security for the MLC elections, he added.

The BJP MLC also urged the government to extend financial help to teachers of private school and colleges who have been facing problems following lockdown as they have not been paid their salaries for the last two months. The government should direct the managements to make arrangements for payment of pending salaries to their employees, he added.