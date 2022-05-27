TS BC Commission studies caste census in Karnataka

The Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes, which is on a visit to Karnataka to study enumeration of backward classes population including the list of castes and communities, percentage of reservation, implementation of creamy layer, schemes being implemented for the communities and others, met former Chairman of the Karnataka B.C. Commission H. Kantharaja in Bengaluru on Friday.

Led by Chairman V. Krishnamohan Rao, the Telangana BC Commission Members Ch. Upendra, N. Shubhaprad Patel and K. Kishore Goud, the Telangana team was with Mr. Kantharaja for over two hours. Mr. Kantharaja explained the caste census held by the Commission led by him in 2014-15 and shared copies of the methodology, questionnaire, amendments of legislations and government orders related to the exercise.

He told the Telangana team that the caste census conducted in Karnataka was scientific and wished that the State Government approve the census and implement its findings. The Telangana team also had meetings with senior officials of the Karnataka Government, legal experts and sociologists on the BC census.

During the visit, the Telangana BC Commission also discussed the methodologies adopted by the L.G. Havanur, Venkata Swami and Chinnapa Reddy Commissions. They opined that publicising the Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011 report would help States implement the BC reservation without any legal glitches.