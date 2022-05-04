TS, AP to meet today over pending allocation of asst. commissioners of labour  

Allocation of 87 ACLs pending since bifurcation

The Union Government has convened a meeting of the State Reorganisation officials of the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to consider the request for allocation of employees in the cadre of assistant commissioners of labour in the Labour department.

The meeting, to be held through video conference, has been convened by the Department of Personnel and Training following the request of the Telangana Finance and State Reorganisation Affairs special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, who wanted the meeting on May 5, instead of May 4 that was a public holiday in the State.

The meeting is accordingly scheduled at 11 a.m. on Thursday wherein officials of the two States are slated to present their stand on bifurcation of assistant commissioner cadre employees.

Though allocation of staff of the head of department, the Labour Commissioner’s Office and other offices of the Labour department, had been completed, division of employees of assistant commissioner’s cadre had been hanging in balance for more than seven years.

The Andhra Pradesh Government had earlier drafted a tentative list of 87 officials to be divided between the two States. There are 106 posts of assistant commissioners of labour of which 19 were reserved for direct recruits.

The two governments later took steps to upload the details including date of birth, and date of entry into service, among others, on the reorganisation portal. Separate logins had been created on the portal and user IDs had been allotted to labour commissioners of the two States for entering the cadre strength that would be covered under bifurcation on the portal.

Though the exercise had been completed a few months ago, the Centre had not convened a meeting to resolve their allocation to the two States in spite of representations submitted to it. Senior officials expressed hope that the process would be expedited now that the Centre had taken the initiative to speak to the officials of the two States.