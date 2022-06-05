TS, AP questions crop up in Civils Prelims

Results of the examination can be expected by the last week of June 2022

Several questions related to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh including the teachings of Saint Ramanuja in the context of the inauguration of the world’s second-largest statue at Hyderabad, Gandikota Canyon created by the Penna river and an embedded statement on the Erragudi Rock edict of Ashoka in Kurnool district were asked in the Civil Services Preliminary examination conducted on Sunday.

As many as 48,996 aspirants applied from Hyderabad but the number of those who have taken the test is not available though the attendance is generally around 50% of the applicants. The number of applicants has registered a minor increase .

There were 18 questions from Economic and Social Development, 15 from History and Culture, 13 from General Science, 11 from Indian Polity and Governance, 10 from Environment and Ecology, 17 from Geography and about 16 questions from Current Affairs, according to V. Gopalakrishna of Brain Tree.

The Preliminary examination comprises two papers, Paper- I, which has 100 questions from varied areas like History, Geography, economy etc. and Paper-II popularly referred to as CSAT which has 80 questions on Aptitude and Comprehension. Paper- II is a qualifying paper and Paper- I determines the shortlisting to the Main examination.

According to Vinnakota Srikanth of the Analog IAS Academy, the major focus was on India’s Map and locations of irrigation projects, current affairs linked with static portion and coal mines and coal control organizations. While questions from Polity, Geography and Economy were easy, the questions from Science and Technology were confusing. Many candidates found the paper to be tougher than last year as well as it was extremely conceptual.

Mr. Srikanth said the expected cut-off is likely to be 95 to 100. However, Mr. Gopalakrishna says the cut off is likely to be between 83 to 90 for the General category. The results of the examination can be expected by the last week of June 2022.

The number of notified vacancies is 1,011 this year which is significantly higher than the 712 notified in 2021. Originally 861 vacancies were notified for this year and later the government increased the number of vacancies with its decision to include the newly created Railway Management Service in to the scheme of the Combined Civil service examination.