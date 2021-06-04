TS, A.P govts told to constitute SSC, PCA

HC gives both governments four weeks to comply with order

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to constitute State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority in their States within four weeks.

If the direction was not complied with, the principal Home secretaries of the respective States should attend the virtual hearing on July 9 and explain reasons for not constituting the said bodies. The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, after hearing a case of contempt of court matter.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction over the governments of the two States not complying with its direction issued on this on January 21. In year 2017, a citizen wrote a letter to the HC stating that the HC had earlier instructed governments of the two States to constitute State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority. The direction was given citing the Supreme Court verdict in Prakash Singh vs Union of India case.

The HC suo motu took up the letter as Contempt of Court and instructed the two States to create the two bodies at State and district level within four weeks. When the hearing began, Advocate General B.S. Prasad sought some more time to constitute the bodies, stating that the process was almost complete.

Special counsel to AP HC P. Govinda Reddy informed the bench that the State government was finalising a new legislation on the matter and would form the bodies soon. The CJ made it clear to them that further delay cannot be accepted on the matter since they already had nearly six months of time to enforce the directions.

It was the last opportunity for the two governments, the bench said in its direction.