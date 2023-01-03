TS, AP agree to study of Godavari water availability

January 03, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Differences between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continued over availability of water in the Godavari Basin as also the former’s plea for clearances for a few projects during the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting held here on Tuesday.

According to Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana Rajat Kumar, AP had insisted upon study of water availability in the basin before giving nod for Telangana’s projects. Telangana authorities had explained that there were studies conducted by WAPCOS and other agencies. However, it was agreed to refer the matter to the Central Water Commission to take up a professional study so that the availability was assessed.

Such study and the requirements in the two States would also help take up decisions on the river interlinking proposals, Mr. Rajat Kumar said. On the proposal for installing telemerty equipment, he said it was agreed for five inter-state points in the first phase and 18 other locations in the second phase.

He stated that there was ample availability of water in Godavari and need for early clearances for Chanakha-Korata, Chowtpally Hanmanth Reddy and Chinna Kaleshwaram projects under implementation as the delays were escalating their cost up to 25%. Telangana had requested Chhattisgarh to give no-objection from 80-metre full reservoir level for Thupakulagudem Barrage as it would have no submergence at all.

Engineer-in-Chief of AP C. Narayana Reddy said the three projects were being hurried through and it would have impact on water availability downstream AP. Further, he said, the plea of Telangana for clearances for another reservoir in the upstream of Kaddam project and Modikunta Vagu would be duplication as sufficient water was available for the projects and there was no need for going for new lifting.

SLP to be filed

On the National Green Tribunal verdict for payment of huge compensation with regard to Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi lift irrigation projects, Mr. Rajat Kumar said a special leave petition would be filed soon in the Supreme Court, seeking relief in the matter.