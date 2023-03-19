ADVERTISEMENT

TS among top States in computerisation of land records

March 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Parliamentary Standing Committee submits report on progress achieved by States

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana has been ranked among the top States in the country in terms of computerisation of land records (record of rights).

The State has also achieved 100% computerisation of property registration as also integration of land records with property registration.

Telangana has also topped the list in achieving coverage of all the 33 districts in integration of land records with banks under the ILIMS (Integrated Land Records Information Management System).

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on rural development and Panchayat Raj revealed this information in its report submitted to the Lok Sabha. It however, said that the progress in terms of digitisation of cadastral maps under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme in the State was less than 90%. Telangana is among States where integration of land records with cadastral maps has not started yet.

The State, according to the report submitted by the department of land resources of the Rural Development Ministry, has completed computerisation of all sub-registrar offices (SROs) along with integration of land records. The Union Ministry said that in addition to ILIMS, it had completed pilot testing of the project envisaging unique land parcel identification number (ULPIN).

